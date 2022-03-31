Smith Micro Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210,701 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 101.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

