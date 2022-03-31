Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $278,507.23 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,507.23 and $21,223.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079236 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

