SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 1.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €35.80 ($39.34) and last traded at €36.46 ($40.07). Approximately 172,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.92 ($40.57).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.42.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

