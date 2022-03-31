Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

