Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.27. Skillz shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 104,678 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

