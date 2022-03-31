SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE:SITE opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $192,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.