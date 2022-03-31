Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

