Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. Research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Similarweb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.