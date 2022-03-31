SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SILV. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SILV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 491,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

