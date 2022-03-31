SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $32.53. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 3,882 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock worth $1,793,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

