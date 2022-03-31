Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIPRF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

