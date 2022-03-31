Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Thursday.

Signify stock remained flat at $$24.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Signify has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

