Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 24,615,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,214,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

