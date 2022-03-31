Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

