Signaturefd LLC Invests $117,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

URTH opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $116.97 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

