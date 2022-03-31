Signaturefd LLC Has $41.65 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 123,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 130,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

