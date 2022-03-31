Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

