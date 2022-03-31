Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cable One by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,545.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,674.80. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

