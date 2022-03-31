Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

