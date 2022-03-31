Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $429.61 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

