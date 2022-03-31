Signaturefd LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Loews by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.