SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS SCBGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

