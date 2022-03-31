Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

SHL stock traded up €1.50 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.70 ($62.31). The company had a trading volume of 728,538 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.09 and a 200 day moving average of €59.27. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

