Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

