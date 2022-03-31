Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Drops By 30.2%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zovio alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.