Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Rises By 56.2%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

