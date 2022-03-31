Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Increases By 30.6%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

