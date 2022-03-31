Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rises By 28.6%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 24,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

