Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Decreases By 36.0%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

