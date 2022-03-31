Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Expands By 44.8%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 1,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 672.7 days.

SWDBF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

