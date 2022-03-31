Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Expands By 44.8%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 1,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 672.7 days.
SWDBF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
