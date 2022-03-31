Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Decreases By 33.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

