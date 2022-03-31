Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 45.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

