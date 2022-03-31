Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 36.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 256,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 85,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

