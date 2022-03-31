Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Grows By 49.2%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPOP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPOP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,987. Pop Culture Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

