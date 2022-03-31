Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Expands By 28.0%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

PBFS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $272.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

