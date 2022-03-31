Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Grows By 28.3%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 552.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PTY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,194. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

