Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expands By 51.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,440,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 35,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
