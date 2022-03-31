Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreases By 19.2%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $131,958,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,378. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

