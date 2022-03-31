Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Rises By 53.6%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NEU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $324.64 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $394.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average of $336.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.