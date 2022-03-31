Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Expands By 35.6%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 287,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $33.20.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

