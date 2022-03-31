Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Expands By 35.6%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 287,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $33.20.
