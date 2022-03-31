Short Interest in MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Decreases By 20.0%

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 15,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,078. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

