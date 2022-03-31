Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Grows By 34.3%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30.

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

