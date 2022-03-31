Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Grows By 34.3%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 412,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30.
Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.