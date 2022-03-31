Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rises By 27.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.