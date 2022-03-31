Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Decreases By 37.4%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Level One Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LEVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

