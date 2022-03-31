Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Declines By 32.1%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. 27,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,839. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

