Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Expands By 53.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 639.0 days.

Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $$92.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group (Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.