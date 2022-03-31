Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Increases By 63.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IMIMF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

Interra Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.