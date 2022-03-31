Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Drops By 22.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 1,422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

IFNNF traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

