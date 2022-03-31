Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Decreases By 35.6%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

IAFNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

