Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Increases By 51.1%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 136,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,207. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

