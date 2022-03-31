Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Increases By 51.1%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 136,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,207. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.